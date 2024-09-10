Andra AP fonden Purchases 900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,216.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 82.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $896.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $858.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

