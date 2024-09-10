Andra AP fonden Purchases 25,300 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

