Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

