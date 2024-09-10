Andra AP fonden Has $34.10 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total value of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

