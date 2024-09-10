Andra AP fonden Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM stock opened at $206.12 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

