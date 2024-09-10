Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $141.50

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.