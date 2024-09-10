Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $13.67

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Perion Network by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 258,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PERI opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.