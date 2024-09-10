AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 91 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $470,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,353. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $122.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a market cap of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

