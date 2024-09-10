AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 660 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TDV traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. 5,412 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.
