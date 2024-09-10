AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 261 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

