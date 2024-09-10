AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $860.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,547. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $866.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $800.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.