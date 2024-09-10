AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for about 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 72,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 186,734 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. 95,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

