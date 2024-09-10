Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

