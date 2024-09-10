Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $51.42. 46,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 625,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock worth $1,487,144. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.