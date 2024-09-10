Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Trading Up 0.3%

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Aly Energy Services Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
About Aly Energy Services
Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its surface rental equipment includes capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, containment walls, and ancillary equipment.
