Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $336.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $374.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $191.76 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.41.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

