Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CEO Alex Shootman Sells 37,758 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALKT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

