Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.59

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 213948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Adecco Group
Adecco Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.