Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.59

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 213948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

