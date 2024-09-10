abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 791.16 ($10.35). 142,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 73,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.17).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 799.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 747.56. The stock has a market cap of £403.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.08 ($13,077.13). Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

