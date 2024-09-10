A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

