9,809 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,809 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 0.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.