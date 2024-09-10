9,249 Shares in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,347,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,221,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 146,470 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 170,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 135,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,713,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

