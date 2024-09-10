56,791 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 183,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,083. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

