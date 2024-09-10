4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 154,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 877,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $806.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $169,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

