3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 144.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

