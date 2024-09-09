Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.22.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth $8,446,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.