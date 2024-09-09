Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $95.72 million and $4.11 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000110 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00267642 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01566265 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,493,719.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.