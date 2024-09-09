Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Yext Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 317,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

