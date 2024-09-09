Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
XNET opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
