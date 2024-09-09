Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xerox has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $704,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 108.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 140,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.