X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock worth $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $476.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.65.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

