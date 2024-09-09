Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $287.27 million and $1.76 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,816,351,260,012 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,819,996,864,438.041. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003269 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,314,618.31 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

