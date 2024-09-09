WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 950 ($12.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.97).
WPP Trading Down 1.2 %
WPP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,526.32%.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
