Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,880,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.