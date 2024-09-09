Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), with a volume of 280824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.70 ($2.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Windward from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Windward Stock Performance

About Windward

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.60. The company has a market capitalization of £141.84 million, a PE ratio of -2,627.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

