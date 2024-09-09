Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 114,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.