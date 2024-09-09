Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 13,433 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $340.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.