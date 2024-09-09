Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.