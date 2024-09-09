Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

