Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $485,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $289.93 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

