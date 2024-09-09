Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

