Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,109.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,753 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $76.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.