Vista Finance LLC Purchases 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,383 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $661,772,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day moving average of $533.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

