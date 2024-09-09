Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.