Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.49. 69,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,022,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

