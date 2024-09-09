Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0594 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $12,526.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,932.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00557988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00110596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00312117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00032703 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00080991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,220,935 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

