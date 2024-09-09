Verasity Tops One Day Volume of $4.03 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.02 million and $4.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

