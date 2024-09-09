Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $12.75 million and $509,714.05 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,316,720 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

