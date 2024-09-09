Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.42 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

