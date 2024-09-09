Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VB traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,139. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.